USNCC Graduates First Naval Studies Certificate Recipients

QUANTICO, Va. — U.S. Naval Community College recognized the first Naval Studies Certificate during a virtual graduation ceremony Jan. 13, 2023.



These 34 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen represent USNCC’s pioneers in naval education as the college has more than 1,300 students enrolled in degree-seeking programs that include the Naval Studies Certificate.



“Use the knowledge you have gained this last year and create something greater,” said USNCC’s President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D. during her speech. "Push the boundaries of what we do as a naval force so that we can maintain that strategic advantage over our adversaries. You are the future of the naval forces."



The five courses of the Naval Studies Certificate include NAV 101 – Naval Ethics and Leadership; NAV 102 – Modern Naval History; NAV 103 – Naval Force Design; NAV 104 – Civilian and Military Relations, Organization, and American Government; and NAV 105 – Introduction to the Geopolitical Environment. These courses are transferable to each of USNCC’s partner institutions and fulfill 15 semester hours of pre-designated core courses towards associate degrees.



These graduates may continue their education in one of the five associate degree programs currently offered: Military Studies, Cybersecurity, Nuclear Engineering Technology, Organizational Leadership, or Aviation Maintenance Technology. USNCC is currently working on developing two more degree programs in Data Analytics and Logistics with a Maritime Focus by the end of the year.



“I am proud of the students who spent countless hours becoming smarter through our naval-relevant education program," said USNCC’s senior enlisted leader, Sgt. Maj. Michael Hensley. "The Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard of tomorrow will look very different than today because of service members like those who graduated today."



The graduation ceremony is available on USNCC’s website, www.usncc.edu, as well as its official Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn channels.



The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.

