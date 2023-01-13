B-roll from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 11:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870845
|VIRIN:
|230113-N-N2212-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109408903
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, PSNS & IMF B-roll, by Scott Matlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT