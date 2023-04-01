Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Sailors at the Range

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Tyler Crowley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors assigned to security department aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) participate in weapons training at Cheatham Annex in Yorktown, Virginia, Jan. 4, 2023. George Washington is undergoing refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Airman Apprentice Tyler T. Crowley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 21:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870820
    VIRIN: 230112-N-UM954-1002
    Filename: DOD_109408063
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Sailors at the Range, by SA Tyler Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    security
    CVN73
    pistol
    Training
    USS George Washington
    USSGW

