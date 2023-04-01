George Washington Sailors at the Range

Sailors assigned to security department aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) participate in weapons training at Cheatham Annex in Yorktown, Virginia, Jan. 4, 2023. George Washington is undergoing refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Airman Apprentice Tyler T. Crowley)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 21:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870820
|VIRIN:
|230112-N-UM954-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109408063
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
