Airmen with the 2nd Munitions Squadron demonstrate stockpile management operations Nov. 2, 2022, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 14:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870795
|VIRIN:
|221102-F-WW236-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109407599
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Bomb Wing B-Roll: 2nd Munitions Squadron, by SSgt James Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT