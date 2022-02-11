Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Bomb Wing B-Roll: 2nd Munitions Squadron

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Thompson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 2nd Munitions Squadron demonstrate stockpile management operations Nov. 2, 2022, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870795
    VIRIN: 221102-F-WW236-001
    Filename: DOD_109407599
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US

    This work, 2nd Bomb Wing B-Roll: 2nd Munitions Squadron, by SSgt James Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Bomber Wing
    B-52Stratofortress
    Wingman Connect

