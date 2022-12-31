Joint Base Langley-Eustis 2022 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Joint Base Langley-Eustis celebrates its dedicated Airmen, Soldiers and families with highlights throughout the year of 2022 at JBLE, Virginia, Dec. 31, 2022. JBLE is committed to being the best place to live and work and continually supports U.S. service members with all their needs. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens)