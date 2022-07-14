U.S. Air Force 1st Maintainer Squadron aerospace ground equipment mechanics work on an air compression cart during the Red Flag 22-3 exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 14, 2022. Air compression carts are used for aiding in the maintenance of the suspension of F-22 Raptors, as well as other aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 13:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870787
|VIRIN:
|220714-F-BD665-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109407577
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st MXS supports Air Power from the ground at Red Flag 22-3, by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT