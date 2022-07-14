Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MXS supports Air Power from the ground at Red Flag 22-3

    NV, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force 1st Maintainer Squadron aerospace ground equipment mechanics work on an air compression cart during the Red Flag 22-3 exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 14, 2022. Air compression carts are used for aiding in the maintenance of the suspension of F-22 Raptors, as well as other aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 13:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870787
    VIRIN: 220714-F-BD665-7001
    Filename: DOD_109407577
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: NV, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    ACC
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    1st MXS
    Red Flag Nellis
    RFNAFB

