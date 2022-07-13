U.S. Air Force 27th Fighter Generation Squadron prepares F-22s for a night operations flight during the Red Flag 22-3 exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 13, 2022. Crew chiefs and maintainers worked diligently overnight to prepare F-22 Raptors for the pilots to safely fly during a routine night operation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 13:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870785
|VIRIN:
|220713-F-BD665-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109407503
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st FW brings the fight to the night at RF 22-3, by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT