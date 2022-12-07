1st Fighter Wing Maintainers ensures F-22 readiness at RF 22-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force 1st Fighter Wing Maintainers ensure the readiness of the F-22 Raptors before, during and after take off during the Red Flag 22-3 exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 12, 2022. Maintainers play a vital role in Red Flag by ensuring the aircraft are safe and repaired in a timely manner. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)