1st Fighter Wing Maintainers ensures F-22 readiness at RF 22-3

U.S. Air Force 1st Fighter Wing Maintainers ensure the readiness of the F-22 Raptors before, during and after take off during the Red Flag 22-3 exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 12, 2022. Maintainers play a vital role in Red Flag by ensuring the aircraft are safe and repaired in a timely manner. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 13:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870784
|VIRIN:
|220712-F-BD665-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_109407497
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|NV, US
