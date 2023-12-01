Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Manufacturing Technology: Developing Disruptive & Transformational Solutions

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    United States manufacturing and innovation are essential to American economic and national security. It is the responsibility of the Department of Defense (DoD) to innovate and equip our forces with the best tools possible, made by Americans. The DoD Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) enterprise attempts to utilize advanced manufacturing to secure a more lethal force, strengthen alliances and new partnerships, and reform the Department for greater performance and affordability. For more information about DoD ManTech, visit: www.dodmantech.mil

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 12:38
    Location: US

