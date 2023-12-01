DoD Manufacturing Technology: Developing Disruptive & Transformational Solutions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United States manufacturing and innovation are essential to American economic and national security. It is the responsibility of the Department of Defense (DoD) to innovate and equip our forces with the best tools possible, made by Americans. The DoD Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) enterprise attempts to utilize advanced manufacturing to secure a more lethal force, strengthen alliances and new partnerships, and reform the Department for greater performance and affordability. For more information about DoD ManTech, visit: www.dodmantech.mil