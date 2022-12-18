(Trailer) U.S. Africa Command Family Readiness Training Video Winter 2022

The U.S. Africa Command Chaplains Office hosted a family-focused resilience training hosted at Edelweiss Lodge in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, from Dec. 16-18, 2022. The event featured a first-ever teenage breakout session with guest speaker Grady Brown from Club Beyond Stuttgart. Grady focused on resilience for teenagers and how to develop healthy habits. Chaplain (Cmdr.) Ryan Bareng, command chaplain, U.S. Africa Command, taught the adult sessions on resilience as it relates to combatting destructive behaviors by 1) addressing root causes 2) recognizing soul wounds 3) forgiveness and 4) canceling destructive familial patterns. (Video by: U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ryan Bareng)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 02:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870732
|VIRIN:
|221218-O-DO492-999
|Filename:
|DOD_109406756
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
