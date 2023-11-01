Col. John P. Kunstbeck, the chief of staff for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, discusses how Nuclear and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction officers (Functional Area 52) shield the nation from the potential catastrophic consequences of Weapons of Mass Destruction. Functional Area 52 is a great choice for any officer who wants to develop the technical and tactical proficiency to take on the world’s most dangerous hazards.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 16:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870691
|VIRIN:
|230111-A-FJ565-798
|Filename:
|DOD_109406051
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Hometown:
|ALTOONA, PA, US
This work, Functional Area 52 Officers Shield the Nation, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chemical
Biological
Radiological
and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense
