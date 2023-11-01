Functional Area 52 Officers Shield the Nation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. John P. Kunstbeck, the chief of staff for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, discusses how Nuclear and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction officers (Functional Area 52) shield the nation from the potential catastrophic consequences of Weapons of Mass Destruction. Functional Area 52 is a great choice for any officer who wants to develop the technical and tactical proficiency to take on the world’s most dangerous hazards.