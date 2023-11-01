Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Functional Area 52 Officers Shield the Nation

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Col. John P. Kunstbeck, the chief of staff for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, discusses how Nuclear and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction officers (Functional Area 52) shield the nation from the potential catastrophic consequences of Weapons of Mass Destruction. Functional Area 52 is a great choice for any officer who wants to develop the technical and tactical proficiency to take on the world’s most dangerous hazards.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 16:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870691
    VIRIN: 230111-A-FJ565-798
    Filename: DOD_109406051
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Hometown: ALTOONA, PA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Functional Area 52 Officers Shield the Nation, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Chemical

    Biological

    Radiological

    and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense

    TAGS

    #GoArmy
    #JoinUs
    #FreedomsGuardian
    #LibertyWeDefend
    #FA52

