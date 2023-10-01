The Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Program works together with the Air Force Survivor Assistance Program, Airman & Family Readiness Centers and the Air Force Medical Service to provide concentrated non-medical care and support for seriously or very seriously wounded, ill and injured Airmen, Guardians, Caregivers and their families as they recover and transition back to duty or into civilian life. The Air Force defines a wounded warrior as “any Airman or Guardian who is seriously wounded, ill, or injured that may require a Medical Evaluation Board/Physical Evaluation Board to determine fitness for duty.”
This year's Air Force Trials will be held at Nellis A.F.B. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program provides an annual competition to give wounded warriors the opportunity to demonstrate their resilience.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 16:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870623
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-XX948-254
|PIN:
|230110
|Filename:
|DOD_109404792
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Trials 2023 | Announcement, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT