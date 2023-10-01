Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Trials 2023 | Announcement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Program works together with the Air Force Survivor Assistance Program, Airman & Family Readiness Centers and the Air Force Medical Service to provide concentrated non-medical care and support for seriously or very seriously wounded, ill and injured Airmen, Guardians, Caregivers and their families as they recover and transition back to duty or into civilian life. The Air Force defines a wounded warrior as “any Airman or Guardian who is seriously wounded, ill, or injured that may require a Medical Evaluation Board/Physical Evaluation Board to determine fitness for duty.”

    This year's Air Force Trials will be held at Nellis A.F.B. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program provides an annual competition to give wounded warriors the opportunity to demonstrate their resilience.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 16:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870623
    VIRIN: 230110-F-XX948-254
    PIN: 230110
    Filename: DOD_109404792
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Trials 2023 | Announcement, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    Resilience
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Trials
    Air Force Trials 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT