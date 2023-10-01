Air Force Trials 2023 | Announcement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Program works together with the Air Force Survivor Assistance Program, Airman & Family Readiness Centers and the Air Force Medical Service to provide concentrated non-medical care and support for seriously or very seriously wounded, ill and injured Airmen, Guardians, Caregivers and their families as they recover and transition back to duty or into civilian life. The Air Force defines a wounded warrior as “any Airman or Guardian who is seriously wounded, ill, or injured that may require a Medical Evaluation Board/Physical Evaluation Board to determine fitness for duty.”



This year's Air Force Trials will be held at Nellis A.F.B. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program provides an annual competition to give wounded warriors the opportunity to demonstrate their resilience.