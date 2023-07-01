129th Rescue WIng - CCM DV Visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870613" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, visits the 129th Rescue Wing, California National Guard at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Mountain View, California, Jan. 7, 2023. During this visit, Chief Williams hosted a Wing town hall where he spoke to Airmen about the importance of operational intelligence and understanding our adversaries, toured the 131st Rescue Squadron where pararescuemen from the 129th Rescue Wing train, and hosted an Airman’s luncheon to gather a better understanding of enlisted concerns based on service members first-hand experiences at the Wing and serving in the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Stefany Leyva)