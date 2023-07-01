Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129th Rescue WIng - CCM DV Visit

    MOFFETT FIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Stefany Leyva 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, visits the 129th Rescue Wing, California National Guard at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Mountain View, California, Jan. 7, 2023. During this visit, Chief Williams hosted a Wing town hall where he spoke to Airmen about the importance of operational intelligence and understanding our adversaries, toured the 131st Rescue Squadron where pararescuemen from the 129th Rescue Wing train, and hosted an Airman’s luncheon to gather a better understanding of enlisted concerns based on service members first-hand experiences at the Wing and serving in the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Stefany Leyva)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870613
    VIRIN: 230107-Z-KQ976-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109404485
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: MOFFETT FIELD, CA, US 

