129th Rescue WIng - CCM DV Visit

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, visits the 129th Rescue Wing, California National Guard at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Mountain View, California, Jan. 7, 2023. During this visit, Chief Williams hosted a Wing town hall where he spoke to Airmen about the importance of operational intelligence and understanding our adversaries, toured the 131st Rescue Squadron where pararescuemen from the 129th Rescue Wing train, and hosted an Airman’s luncheon to gather a better understanding of enlisted concerns based on service members first-hand experiences at the Wing and serving in the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Stefany Leyva)
Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sergeants visits the 129th Rescue Wing
