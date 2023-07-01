Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sergeants visits the 129th Rescue Wing

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Stefany Leyva | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Stefany Leyva | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, conducts a chiefs meeting to enrich senior enlisted leaders with how to build morale, retention and resiliency within the 129th Rescue Wing, California National Guard, Moffett Air National Guard Base, Mountain View, California, Jan. 7, 2023. These types of meetings allow for the top-tier enlisted force to discuss the upcoming changes and the best ways to reach Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Stefany Leyva) see less | View Image Page

The 129th Rescue Wing hosted Chief Master Sergeant Maurice L. Williams, command chief of the Air National Guard, as a distinguished guest at Moffett Air National Guard Base in Mountain View, California, January 7, 2023.



Williams is the thirteenth Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air National Guard and has spent the last year visiting bases all over the nation with the message to empower Airmen to take initiative.



"We have a well-educated and empowered enlisted force, and that's what makes the difference; you make the difference," said Williams. "We have to keep our skill sets up in everything we do to remain as a superpower, and our success is up to you."



Williams has a multitude of leadership expertise, and in addition to speaking with senior enlisted members, he organized an Airman's lunch for junior enlisted men and women to share their first-hand experience in the wing and the Air National Guard.



During his visit, Williams focused on how essential it is to become a multi-capable Airman and how a large part of accomplishing that is through operational intelligence.



"It's up to you to take the initiative and receive an intel brief at least once or twice a year," said Williams. "Information is power, and I need you to understand what threats are out there and how our competition operates."



One of the messages Williams highlights is how significant it is to have a full understanding of our adversaries and how the dissemination of misinformation is prevalent in the current day.



"Data shows the average young adult gets most of their information from social media," explained Williams. "That's why it's important to tell the difference in what information is needed for you to operate in your space, your career field, and your job."



As Airmen, it is critical to be well-informed so that you can perform to the best of your ability, said Williams.



Williams' visit aimed to empower Airmen professionally by showing them the importance of multi-capability and how they could use their adeptness to make a difference.



"Rank is temporary, impact is forever," said Williams. "You must understand how you fit into the bigger picture and how your actions and initiative can secure our nation."