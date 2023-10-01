Retirement ceremony in honor of Paul S. Koffsky, Senior Deputy General Counsel and Deputy General Counsel (Personnel & Health Policy), Office of General Counsel, Department of Defense.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 14:10
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|870603
|Filename:
|DOD_109404316
|Length:
|01:06:29
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Mr. Paul S. Koffsky Retirement Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT