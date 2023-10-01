Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mr. Paul S. Koffsky Retirement Ceremony

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Retirement ceremony in honor of Paul S. Koffsky, Senior Deputy General Counsel and Deputy General Counsel (Personnel & Health Policy), Office of General Counsel, Department of Defense.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 14:10
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 870603
    Filename: DOD_109404316
    Length: 01:06:29
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mr. Paul S. Koffsky Retirement Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Paul S. Koffsky

