    FULL INTERVIEW: Chief Master Sgt. Jack Johnson, 2013

    GERMANY

    03.01.2013

    Video by Africom Pao 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Africa Command public affairs officers interview Chief Master Sgt. Jack Johnson, former senior enlisted leader, on the Africa Enlisted Development Strategy in March 2013.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2013
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 06:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870561
    VIRIN: 130301-O-DO492-766
    Filename: DOD_109403730
    Length: 00:14:16
    Location: DE

    This work, FULL INTERVIEW: Chief Master Sgt. Jack Johnson, 2013, by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

