    Shaw mobilizes jets for mission generation exercise

    SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron operates an F-16C Fighting Falcon at Shaw Air Force, S.C., Jan. 5, 2023. Numerous fighter aircraft assigned to Shaw participated in a mission generation exercise demonstrating the wing’s ability to generate overwhelming airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 15:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870522
    VIRIN: 230105-F-VV695-1001
    Filename: DOD_109403231
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SC, US

    TAGS

    Joint Force
    Air Force
    F-16C Fighting Falcon
    Mission Generation Exercise

