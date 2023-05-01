A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron operates an F-16C Fighting Falcon at Shaw Air Force, S.C., Jan. 5, 2023. Numerous fighter aircraft assigned to Shaw participated in a mission generation exercise demonstrating the wing’s ability to generate overwhelming airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 15:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870522
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-VV695-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109403231
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Shaw mobilizes jets for mission generation exercise, by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
