Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Base B-Roll Pt. 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Airman Nicole Ledbetter 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-52H Stratofortress displayed inside gate at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 5, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 13:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870513
    VIRIN: 230105-F-KX495-1003
    Filename: DOD_109403086
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Base B-Roll Pt. 3, by Amn Nicole Ledbetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Display
    B
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2D Bomb Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT