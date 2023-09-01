Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    85th USARSC Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observance

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    This year, Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observance falls on Monday, January 16, 2023. In this year's holiday observance video, Yolanda Owens, Military Equal Opportunity specialist for the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, discusses the Chicago Freedom Movement that Dr. King took part in that helped push the passage of the federal Fair Housing Act in 1968.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Martin Luther King Jr.
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
