85th USARSC Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observance

This year, Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observance falls on Monday, January 16, 2023. In this year's holiday observance video, Yolanda Owens, Military Equal Opportunity specialist for the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, discusses the Chicago Freedom Movement that Dr. King took part in that helped push the passage of the federal Fair Housing Act in 1968.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)