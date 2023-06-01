Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morocco in Focus - January 2023

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Meaney 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Africa Command highlights recent events and actions with our partners in Morocco in the second half of 2022.

    01.06.2023
    01.09.2023
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 870490
    VIRIN: 230109-A-DJ785-0001
    Filename: DOD_109402625
    Length: 00:01:41
    STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    rabat
    special operations command africa
    operation torch
    general michael langley
    command sergeant major richard thresher

