The 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron plans to maintain and continue providing safe and reliable C-130J Super Hercules aircraft anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2023 23:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870470
|VIRIN:
|230109-F-PM645-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109402517
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
This work, Yokota maintainers, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
