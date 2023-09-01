Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota maintainers

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.09.2023

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron plans to maintain and continue providing safe and reliable C-130J Super Hercules aircraft anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 23:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870470
    VIRIN: 230109-F-PM645-0001
    Filename: DOD_109402517
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 

    This work, Yokota maintainers, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    C-130J
    Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    AMXS
    MXG

