Distinguished Flying Cross Decoration Ceremony - Maj. Katie Lunning

U.S. Air Force Maj. Katie Lunning, 133rd Medical Group, received the Distinguished Flying Cross Decoration, Jan. 7, 2023, St. Paul, Minn. Lunning was presented the nation’s highest-flying award for her extraordinary actions during the evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. Speakers at the ceremony (in order) U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, Director of the Air National Guard, remarked on the Lunning’s heroic actions that day and her commitment to service of her community, state, and nation every day.