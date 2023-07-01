Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distinguished Flying Cross Decoration Ceremony - Maj. Katie Lunning

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Katie Lunning, 133rd Medical Group, received the Distinguished Flying Cross Decoration, Jan. 7, 2023, St. Paul, Minn. Lunning was presented the nation’s highest-flying award for her extraordinary actions during the evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. Speakers at the ceremony (in order) U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, Director of the Air National Guard, remarked on the Lunning’s heroic actions that day and her commitment to service of her community, state, and nation every day.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 10:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870440
    VIRIN: 230107-F-KR325-595
    Filename: DOD_109401945
    Length: 00:33:51
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Airmen
    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    Distinguished Flying Cross

