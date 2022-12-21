Happy Hooligans Celebrate with ND State Veteran's Home Residents

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Captain Dawn Erdmann of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard describes how members of the 119th Wing purchased, wrapped and delivered Christmas gifts to residents of the North Dakota State Veteran's Home in Lisbon, ND on December 21, 2022. The guard members also celebrated with the veterans at their annual Christmas party.