Happy Hooligans Celebrate Christmas with ND Veteran's Home Residents

Members of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard purchased, wrapped and delivered Christmas gifts to residents of the North Dakota State Veteran's Home in Lisbon, ND on December 21, 2022. The guard members also celebrated with the veterans at their annual Christmas party.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2023 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870435
|VIRIN:
|221221-Z-YT106-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109401559
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
