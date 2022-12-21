Happy Hooligans Celebrate Christmas at North Dakota Veteran's

Members of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard purchased, wrapped and distributed gifts for residents of the North Dakota State Veteran's Home on December 21, 2022 in Lisbon, ND. The Airmen also celebrated with the residents at their annual Christmas party.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2023 16:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870434
|VIRIN:
|221221-Z-YT106-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109401552
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Language:
|English
|Location:
|ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
