    Happy Hooligans Celebrate Christmas at North Dakota Veteran's

    ND, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Members of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard purchased, wrapped and distributed gifts for residents of the North Dakota State Veteran's Home on December 21, 2022 in Lisbon, ND. The Airmen also celebrated with the residents at their annual Christmas party.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2023 16:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870434
    VIRIN: 221221-Z-YT106-001
    Filename: DOD_109401552
    Length: 00:01:10
    Language: English
    Location: ND, US

    This work, Happy Hooligans Celebrate Christmas at North Dakota Veteran's, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans

