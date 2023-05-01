U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft taxi and take off during a mission generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The exercise focused on agile combat employment and the ability to project overwhelming air power and superiority in a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 22:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870352
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-DY859-1072
|Filename:
|DOD_109399724
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, JB Charleston executes 24-ship mission generation exercise, by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
