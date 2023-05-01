Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston executes 24-ship mission generation exercise

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft taxi and take off during a mission generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The exercise focused on agile combat employment and the ability to project overwhelming air power and superiority in a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 22:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870352
    VIRIN: 230105-F-DY859-1072
    Filename: DOD_109399724
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    This work, JB Charleston executes 24-ship mission generation exercise, by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    Elephant Walk
    MG23

