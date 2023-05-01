Lt. Col. Daniel Antunez - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Paraguayan Air Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Daniel Antunez is a pilot in the Paraguayan Air Force and is currently a partner nation guest instructor for the IAAFA pilot instrument procedures course. He is finishing up his two-year tenure at IAAFA and feels his experience teaching pilots and instructors has been a milestone in his career. He is grateful for the positive impact the program has had on him, his wife, and their five children.