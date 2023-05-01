Maj. Aníbal Báez - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Dominican Air Force

Maj. Aníbal Báez is a pilot in the Dominican Air Force and is currently a partner nation guest instructor for the IAAFA pilot instrument procedures course. Báez has been teaching this course for two years and is honored to be here representing his country while relishing, what he feels, is one of the best experiences a pilot can have.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 18:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|870341
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-YT706-065
|Filename:
|DOD_109399452
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
