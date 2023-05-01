Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Aníbal Báez - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Dominican Air Force

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Tyler Prince and Staff Sgt. Janiqua Robinson

    Airman Magazine   

    Maj. Aníbal Báez is a pilot in the Dominican Air Force and is currently a partner nation guest instructor for the IAAFA pilot instrument procedures course. Báez has been teaching this course for two years and is honored to be here representing his country while relishing, what he feels, is one of the best experiences a pilot can have.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 18:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 870341
    VIRIN: 230105-F-YT706-065
    Filename: DOD_109399452
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Aníbal Báez - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Dominican Air Force, by Tyler Prince and SSgt Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Education and Training Command
    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
    Security Cooperation Activities
    Inter American Air Forces Academy
    Latin America

