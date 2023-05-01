Maj. Aníbal Báez - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Dominican Air Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Aníbal Báez is a pilot in the Dominican Air Force and is currently a partner nation guest instructor for the IAAFA pilot instrument procedures course. Báez has been teaching this course for two years and is honored to be here representing his country while relishing, what he feels, is one of the best experiences a pilot can have.