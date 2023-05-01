Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Mario Garces - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Colombian Air Force

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Tyler Prince and Staff Sgt. Janiqua Robinson

    Airman Magazine   

    Capt. Mario Garces is a helicopter pilot from the Colombian Air Force and is currently in the IAAFA pilot instrument procedures course. Garces explained that the typography of Colombia makes flying there difficult, and he’s excited to foster positive relationships with his classmates from other Latin American countries and expects to learn a lot during this course. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Janiqua P. Robinson)

    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    TAGS

    Air Education and Training Command
    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
    Security Cooperation Activities
    Latin America
    Inter American Air Force Academy

