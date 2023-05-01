Capt. Mario Garces - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Colombian Air Force

Capt. Mario Garces is a helicopter pilot from the Colombian Air Force and is currently in the IAAFA pilot instrument procedures course. Garces explained that the typography of Colombia makes flying there difficult, and he’s excited to foster positive relationships with his classmates from other Latin American countries and expects to learn a lot during this course. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Janiqua P. Robinson)
01.05.2023
01.05.2023
Series
870340
230105-F-YT706-906
DOD_109399444
00:01:44
SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
0
0
