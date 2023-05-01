Capt. Mario Garces - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Colombian Air Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Mario Garces is a helicopter pilot from the Colombian Air Force and is currently in the IAAFA pilot instrument procedures course. Garces explained that the typography of Colombia makes flying there difficult, and he’s excited to foster positive relationships with his classmates from other Latin American countries and expects to learn a lot during this course. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Janiqua P. Robinson)