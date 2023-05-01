Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Tebbit Brown - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Honduran Air Force

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Tyler Prince and Staff Sgt. Janiqua Robinson

    Airman Magazine   

    Capt. Tebbit Brown is a pilot in the Honduran Air Force and is currently a partner nation guest instructor for the IAAFA pilot instrument procedures course. Brown has been in the U.S. for eight months and loves this opportunity to teach pilots from various Latin American countries.

    TAGS

    Air Education and Training Command
    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
    Security Cooperation Activities
    Latin America
    Inter American Air Force Academy

