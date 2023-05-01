Capt. Tebbit Brown - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Honduran Air Force

Capt. Tebbit Brown is a pilot in the Honduran Air Force and is currently a partner nation guest instructor for the IAAFA pilot instrument procedures course. Brown has been in the U.S. for eight months and loves this opportunity to teach pilots from various Latin American countries.
