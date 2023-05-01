Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Johanna Santacruz - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Ecuadorian Air Force

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Tyler Prince and Staff Sgt. Janiqua Robinson

    Airman Magazine   

    Capt. Johanna Santacruz is a transport and intelligence and reconnaissance pilot in the Ecuadorian Air Force and is currently in the IAAFA instrument procedures course. Santacruz says Ecuador is multi-ethnic and multi-cultural; she’s extremely excited to participate in this program and is grateful for the opportunity to bring her knowledge back to other pilots in Ecuador.

    This work, Capt. Johanna Santacruz - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Ecuadorian Air Force, by Tyler Prince and SSgt Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Education and Training Command
    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
    Security Cooperation Activities
    Inter American Air Forces Academy
    Latin America

