Capt. Johanna Santacruz - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Ecuadorian Air Force

Capt. Johanna Santacruz is a transport and intelligence and reconnaissance pilot in the Ecuadorian Air Force and is currently in the IAAFA instrument procedures course. Santacruz says Ecuador is multi-ethnic and multi-cultural; she’s extremely excited to participate in this program and is grateful for the opportunity to bring her knowledge back to other pilots in Ecuador.