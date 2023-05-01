Capt. Johanna Santacruz is a transport and intelligence and reconnaissance pilot in the Ecuadorian Air Force and is currently in the IAAFA instrument procedures course. Santacruz says Ecuador is multi-ethnic and multi-cultural; she’s extremely excited to participate in this program and is grateful for the opportunity to bring her knowledge back to other pilots in Ecuador.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 18:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|870336
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-YT706-004
|Filename:
|DOD_109399431
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Johanna Santacruz - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Ecuadorian Air Force, by Tyler Prince and SSgt Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
