    Capt. Zacarias Estrada-Vega - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Mexican Air Force

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Tyler Prince and Staff Sgt. Janiqua Robinson

    Airman Magazine   

    Capt. Zacarias Estrada-Vega is from Pachuca, Mexico, is currently a partner nation guest instructor for the IAAFA pilot instrument procedures course. His team uses flight simulators to teach pilots from various Latin American air forces advanced navigation procedures as well as the rules, regulations, and best practices of the U.S. Air Force.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 18:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 870334
    VIRIN: 230105-F-YT706-002
    Filename: DOD_109399414
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Capt. Zacarias Estrada-Vega - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Mexican Air Force, by Tyler Prince and SSgt Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Education and Training Command
    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
    Security Cooperation Activities
    Inter American Air Forces Academy
    Latin America

