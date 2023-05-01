Capt. Zacarias Estrada-Vega - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Mexican Air Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Zacarias Estrada-Vega is from Pachuca, Mexico, is currently a partner nation guest instructor for the IAAFA pilot instrument procedures course. His team uses flight simulators to teach pilots from various Latin American air forces advanced navigation procedures as well as the rules, regulations, and best practices of the U.S. Air Force.