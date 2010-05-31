Flintlock 2010 slideshow

Flintlock 10 was designed to develop military interoperability as a cornerstone for regional security and stability. Centered in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, but with tactical training conducted in Senegal, Mali, Mauritania and Nigeria, Flintlock 10 was held from May 2-23, 2010.
|05.31.2010
|01.05.2023 09:26
|Video Productions
|870300
|100531-O-DO492-482
|DOD_109398973
|00:07:50
|BF
|0
|0
