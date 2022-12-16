Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Double Eagle Fitness Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NC, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jackson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Double Eagle Fitness Challenge 5
    Competition starts 9 January 2023
    Register today https://intelshare.intelink.gov/sites/usarwarriorfitt/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 10:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 870223
    VIRIN: 221216-A-UM828-669
    Filename: DOD_109398130
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAR
    DOUBLE EAGLE FIT
    DE FIT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT