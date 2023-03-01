The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, departs Marseille, France, after a scheduled port visit, Jan. 3, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Classes Elijah Newton and Nicholas Avis)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 08:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870195
|VIRIN:
|230103-N-EL850-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109398004
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 230103-N-EL850-1001, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
