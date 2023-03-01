KFOR conducts roadblock removal in Mitrovica

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870180" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

KFOR Regional Command-East (RC-East) clears a bridge in Mitrovica, Kosovo on Jan. 3, 2023. During the operation, Swiss Army Soldiers with the Freedom of Movement-Detachment (FOM-D) used heavy engineer equipment to remove two trucks from the bridge to reestablish access into Mitrovica along this previously blocked route.



This was a large-scale operation, coordinated between NATO Allies and Partners from RC-East, to remove this roadblock safely and to preserve the integrity of the bridge. The efforts of KFOR demonstrate its resolve to work together to deconflict tensions and show its capabilities in providing freedom of movement and a safe and secure environment in all communities in Kosovo as mandated by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999.



(U.S. Army video by Cpl. Skyler Schendt, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard)