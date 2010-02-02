Gen. Kip Ward, former commander, U.S. Africa Command, conducts a video interview in February 2010.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2010
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 05:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870176
|VIRIN:
|100202-O-DO492-729
|Filename:
|DOD_109397936
|Length:
|00:09:46
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Gen. Ward interview, February 2010: Part I, by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT