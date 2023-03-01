What's your most fascinating project?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In his first six months as our 34th Sacramento District Commander, Col. Caldwell has toured many remarkable civil works and military construction projects. But one has stood out above the rest. Explore the most fascinating project he’s seen so far in this latest episode of Queries with 34.