    What's your most fascinating project?

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Video by John Prettyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    In his first six months as our 34th Sacramento District Commander, Col. Caldwell has toured many remarkable civil works and military construction projects. But one has stood out above the rest. Explore the most fascinating project he’s seen so far in this latest episode of Queries with 34.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 17:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870148
    VIRIN: 230103-A-AN535-1001
    Filename: DOD_109397801
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    Army Corps of Engineers

    USACE
    Sacramento District
    Col. Chad Caldwell
    Queries with 34

