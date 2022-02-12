DLA Energy Americas North (Open Captions) 2023

DLA Energy Americas North covers Alaska, supporting military organizations and their unique responsibilities in stabilizing the northern region. We operate eight Defense Fuel Supply Points (DFSPs) serving all military positions including Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Eielson AFB, and Fort Wainwright.
Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 15:39
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|870143
VIRIN:
|221202-O-GC213-863
|PIN:
|505793
|Filename:
|DOD_109397734
Length:
|00:07:29
Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
