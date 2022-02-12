DLA Energy Americas West (Open Captions) 2023

DLA Energy Americas West covers the Rocky Mountain states to the Pacific Ocean. As DLA Energy's second largest global footprint, the military services we support include, three military training centers, the Navy's largest fleet, the Air Force's premier air mobility command base, and a multitude of annual military and federal exercises.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 15:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870142
|VIRIN:
|221202-O-GC213-512
|PIN:
|505792
|Filename:
|DOD_109397729
|Length:
|00:06:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT