The mission of the Navy Manufacturing Technology program is to provide support to research and development of new manufacturing processes with the goal of reducing the acquisition lifecycle costs of key Navy platforms
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 12:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870121
|VIRIN:
|230103-D-LU733-497
|PIN:
|505828
|Filename:
|DOD_109397540
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DOD DMC 2753 Shaped Plate Automation & Verification, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT