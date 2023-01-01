1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Ohio National Guard receives their combat patch, Baghdad, Iraq, Jan 1, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christie Ann Belfort)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2023 08:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870097
|VIRIN:
|230101-A-ZX157-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109396996
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment Patch Ceremony B-Roll, by SPC Christie Ann Belfort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT