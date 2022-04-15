Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dandelions- month of the Military Child -2

    MORENO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Wendy Day 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 452 Air Mobility Wing celebrates the Month of the Military Child, with a video series asking military children and parents questions about military service. The Month of the Military Child honors the children of all service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Wendy Day)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.01.2023 01:00
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 870080
    VIRIN: 220415-D-JY458-468
    Filename: DOD_109396658
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CA, US 

    TAGS

    dandelions
    military child
    Military Child Appreciation

