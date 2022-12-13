U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Connor Flynn, Headquarters and Service Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, speaks about the naturalization program processes and successes at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2022. Naturalization is the process by which U.S. citizenship is granted to foreign citizens after they fulfill the requirements established by Congress in the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 19:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870066
|VIRIN:
|123122-M-JE159-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109396111
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment Naturalization Program, by SSgt Akeel Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT