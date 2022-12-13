Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment Naturalization Program

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Connor Flynn, Headquarters and Service Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, speaks about the naturalization program processes and successes at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2022. Naturalization is the process by which U.S. citizenship is granted to foreign citizens after they fulfill the requirements established by Congress in the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 19:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870066
    VIRIN: 123122-M-JE159-1001
    Filename: DOD_109396111
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 

