Meet a Shipmate - IT3 Sinclair

220513-N-MJ302-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (May. 13, 2022) Meet Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Gannon Sinclair, a Sailor aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Before joining the Navy, Sinclair played professional football. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)
May 13, 2022
December 31, 2022
|Package
|870031
|220513-N-MJ302-1001
|DOD_109395601
|00:05:59
Pacific Ocean
|0
|0
