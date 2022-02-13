Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome Aboard USS Nimitz

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.13.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220213-N-MJ302-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 13, 2022) Video created to play for distinguished visitors upon their arrival aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 00:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870029
    VIRIN: 220213-N-MJ302-1001
    Filename: DOD_109395561
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Aboard USS Nimitz, by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Welcome
    Underway
    Visitors CVN 68

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT