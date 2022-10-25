Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Importance Of Damage Control Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Chief (Sel) Ponce Explains The Importance Of Damage Control Training

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 13:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 869985
    VIRIN: 221025-N-MJ302-1001
    Filename: DOD_109395165
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Importance Of Damage Control Training, by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Damage Control
    CVN 68

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT