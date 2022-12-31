Year in Review 2022

In many ways 2022 was a historic time for the Vermont Air National Guard. From finalizing the COVID-19 mission to being the first F-35 Air National Guard unit to deploy, this has been a monumental year!
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 10:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869977
|VIRIN:
|221231-F-FV499-935
|Filename:
|DOD_109395024
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Location:
|VT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
