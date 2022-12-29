Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific Year-in-Review 2022

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.29.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp, Staff Sgt. Averi Coppa, Cpl. Alex Fairchild, Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Gonzalez, Staff Sgt. Laiqa Hitt, Lance Cpl. Martha Linares, Cpl. Jessica Massi, Cpl. Vincent Pham, Lance Cpl. Thomas Sheng and Sgt. Christopher Thompson

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific celebrates another year of supporting various units within the Indo-Pacific region. MCIPAC's mission is to exercise command and control, oversight, and budgetary guidance over the Marine Corps' network of advanced Naval Bases. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christopher D. Thompson)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 00:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869961
    VIRIN: 221229-M-MP100-438
    Filename: DOD_109394753
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Year-in-Review 2022, by LCpl Jonathan Beauchamp, SSgt Averi Coppa, Cpl Alex Fairchild, CWO2 Bobby Gonzalez, SSgt Laiqa Hitt, LCpl Martha Linares, Cpl Jessica Massi, Cpl Vincent Pham, LCpl Thomas Sheng and Sgt Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Marines
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Indo-Pacific

