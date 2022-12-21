Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Carson 2023 OPSEC Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    52 Second Public Service Announcement for Operational Security Awareness Month, January 2023. FORT CARSON Garrison Commander.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 15:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 869904
    VIRIN: 221229-A-UR003-012
    Filename: DOD_109394148
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson 2023 OPSEC Awareness Month, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OPSEC
    Fort Carson
    Fort Carson Garrison Commander
    Operational Security Awareness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT